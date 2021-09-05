Is This You? Food Fights With a Side of Memories

There's always been a specific enticement tied to food fights, much like the urge to slam a "do not press" button with all your might. After being constantly told not to play with our food growing up — good dining etiquette, after all — the thought of breaking the rules has always felt extra appealing. There have been nearly endless examples of food fights and pies to the face on screen, but when it comes to truly epic cinematic food fights, one movie takes the cake, so to speak. Director Blake Edwards believed that an elaborate food fight scene was absolutely critical for the success of his 1965 film "The Great Race," according to Movies TV Network.