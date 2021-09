Gareth Southgate believes those in Hungary who racially abused England players are "dinosaurs" and hopes those fans who booed his players for taking the knee during Euro 2020 recognise the reasons behind the gesture.Monkey chants were reportedly directed at Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham by sections of the hostile home crowd at the Ferenc Puskas Arena as England ran out 4-0 winners against Hungary.England's players were also booed while taking the knee before kick-off and were pelted with plastic cups while celebrating their first three goals.The World Cup qualifier, organised by Fifa, was played in front of bumper...