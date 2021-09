When Kris Bryant's San Francisco teammates asked him for inside info on Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, Bryant realized he didn't have any. "I've only faced him like one time in summer camp last year," Bryant said before Friday's matchup at Wrigley Field. "Obviously, I played my whole career with him here. Just a guy that is the same every single day. I think that's his advantage over everybody is that you have no clue what's going through his mind on the mound, good or bad, and that's what makes him so great.