MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire split their six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, falling 8-4. The Fisher Cats managed just two hits over the first six innings of the contest, a Vinny Capra single and a Demi Orimoloye single, both of which came in the first. Thanks to those hits, a pair of steals, a hit batter and three walks, the Fisher Cats put up three runs on the board to counter the three-run homer by Carlos Rincon in the top of the first, but the Rumble Ponies answered in the top of the second as Brett Baty’s single brought home Carlos Cortes.