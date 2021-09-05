CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Finau finishes 11th at Tour Championship, hopes for Ryder Cup spot

By Deseret Digital Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Finau hits from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press) — ON TOUR — Tony Finau turned a middling final round Sunday at the Tour Championship into a solid finish with a birdie on the final hole, but ultimately fell well short of his goal of winning the FedEx Cup with a 2-under-par 68.

