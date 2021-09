BOSTON (CBS) — As kids return to school, many parents may be wondering what happens to their child’s learning experience in the case they have to quarantine due to COVID exposure. According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), there is a chance for students to learn remotely if the school is set up to do it. DESE says students can join their class remotely if their classroom is set up to handle that. “If schools have the ability to allow students to join their schedule remotely, then they may do so,” the department said. “Consistent with DESE’s guidance on...