CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Steam Deck Will Not Run Your Entire Library, Announces President of Proton Development

By Nathan Ng
cogconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture of Steam Deck’s Game Compatibility Unknown. A major concern of many is the Steam Deck’s compatibility with Windows games, which depends on the compatibility layer of Proton. With many popular games, such as those which use Easy Anti-Cheat, currently incompatible with SteamOS through Proton, Valve’s bold announcement that the Steam Deck could run your entire library seemed to hint at a major update to Proton.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Games#Library#Valve#Proton Development#The Steam Deck#Easy Anti Cheat#The Steam Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Next Steam Deck Model Will Target 4K Resolution, Says Valve

The all-new Steam Deck will not be releasing for another few months but developer Valve already has plans for its next iteration model. Speaking with Rocket Paper Shotgun in a recent interview, product designers Greg Coomer and Lawrence Yang stated that Valve is “already looking ahead to the future because we believe this is a product line which will have a long life.”
Video Gamesmaketecheasier.com

Steam Deck Alternatives You Can Buy Right Now

The Steam Deck from Valve is making waves all over the Internet. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been released yet. Thankfully, handheld gaming PCs are not new and there are other options. In fact, there are a number of Steam Deck alternatives available that you can bring home right now. Steam Deck...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Steam return policy forces independent developer out of business

When it comes to buying video games for PC, one of the favorite places for gamers is Steam. There are many reasons why gamers like to use Steam, and one of them is because it has a return policy that allows you to get a refund on any game you don’t like as long as you played it for less than two hours. The idea behind the return policy is to encourage gamers to try independent games without fear of being stuck with a game that doesn’t work or that they don’t like.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Steam Deck Dev-Kit Requests Are Now Open

One of the most intriguing new consoles releasing this generation, the Steam Deck is a powerful little handheld developed by Valve that’ll allow you to play all your favorite games in your Steam library on the go. Gabe Newell has described the game as, essentially, a mobile PC – it’s not only able to run Steam, but also other software like the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store. Now, as we get closer and closer to the shipping date, Steam Deck dev-kits are being made available to Steam developers, letting them get their hands on the console to see exactly how well their projects run on it.
Video GamesNME

Developers can get their hands on a Steam Deck early

Valve have opened up requests for developers to get their hands on the Steam Deck before it’s released later this year. : Why the hell did I pre-order a Steam Deck if I never play mobile games?. Taking to the Steam community, Valve said, “We’re thrilled to announce that Steam...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Steam Deck Patent Description Details Touchpad Capabilities

An online description of one of the patents used for the Steam Deck console reveals Valve's focus on touchpad functionality. This control method is intended to be customisable and pressure sensitive. The announcement of Steam Deck has electrified Internet users. No wonder, after all, Valve does not announce a new...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Halo Infinite Devs Have Decided to Revert Combat Sensor to Old Form

343 Industries Will Tweak HUD and Bring Back Halo Infinite’s Radar to Classic Style. Halo Infinite devs have decided to implement a lot of changes to the upcoming title, following critique obtained from feedback following July’s technical test. The game has been slated for a December release—without its campaign co-op mode—and things are clearly coming down to the wire. Fortunately for Halo Infinite fans, 343 Industries has published an extensive blog post that highlights what changes will be applied.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Flight Simulator’s Top Gun Expansion Gets Delayed to May 2022

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick Expansion Will Still Be Launched Alongside Movie. Microsoft’s Flight Simulator: Top Gun Maverick expansion has been delayed. Asobo Studio and Microsoft have always planned to release the DLC at the same time that the movie is sent to big screens, and since Tom Cruise’s upcoming has been delayed to May 27, 2022, it is safe to say that the expansion has been pushed back as well.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Halo 3’s New Update Is Dividing Fans; More Infinite Concerns Surface

For many unfamiliar with 343’s Master Chief Collection, this headline may come as a surprise. Not many people would expect a nearly decade-and-half-old game to be receiving controversial updates. However, much to 343’s credit, they have been outstandingly providing updates with new content across older halo games. Items like weapon...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Project Winter Heads To Nintendo Switch and PlayStation Very Soon

Backstab Your Friends On More Platforms As Project Winter Hits Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 In Mid September. Other Ocean Interactive first launched Project Winter on Steam in 2019 and the game has been quite a success since. The game later released on Xbox One and is available on the Xbox Game Pass. Other Ocean Interactive have now announced that its eight-person multiplayer survival game will be launching on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on 16th September.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Steam Deck OS Won't Be Readily Compatible With Every Game, Developer Says

Valve’s upcoming pocket PC won’t exactly be able to run every single game on someone’s Steam library despite initial claims, the developer behind the Steam Deck’s operating system said. The Steam Deck won’t be able to readily play all of the games available on Steam due to potential conflicts with...
Video GamesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Cookie Clicker' developer creates ridiculously long Steam achievement name for fun

The absurdly simplistic yet wildly entertaining Cookie Clicker recently made its way onto Steam, and its developers added a hilariously long achievement name just for laughs. Cookie Clicker is all about, well, clicking cookies! The more you click, the higher your score goes up. The game has been popular since the free browser version came out ages ago, but its Steam port only landed last week. The developers decided to take full advantage of Steam’s character limits for this new release, adding a hilariously long achievement title that reads:
Video GamesGamespot

Learn The Basics Of Game Development With This $25 Training Package

Most people who have played video games have wondered how they're made--and maybe even thought about making their own. But it can be difficult to know where to start. The framework for making video games varies so much between different platforms and mediums, and even most experts probably have certain deficiencies in knowledge regarding certain topics.
Video GamesNME

Valve’s Steam Deck may not actually play your full Steam library

People seemed very excited about Valve’s Steam Deck when it was announced. A handheld PC that looks like it borrows from the Nintendo Switch in terms of form factor and some of the ideas behind it, but a gaming PC inside: who wouldn’t want to get hold of one of those? Well it turns out that there may be a bit of confusion over how many titles in your Steam library the Steam Deck will actually run.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Rainbow Six Siege Crystal Guard Out Now, Install Sizes Revealed

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard Is ‘Larger Than Usual’. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Crystal Guard starts today. This title is the franchise’s newest season, which is the third season of Year Six. The update will reportedly be available after one hour of downtime. Thankfully for Rainbow Six Siege’s fans, Ubisoft came up with an outline that highlights when each platform will be experiencing the downtime and when the update is going to be available per platform.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Pierhead Arcade Comes To Oculus Quest Via App Lab with Cross-Play

The Pierhead Arcade series is best known for bringing amusement-themed minigames to PC VR and PSVR. Now it’s available on Oculus Quest via App Lab. Developer Mechabit launched Pierhead Arcade Quest on the platform last week. From the looks of it, this is a port of the recent Pierhead Arcade 2 (which an old Reddit thread based on a now-deleted tweet suggests was once denied approval for sale on the official Oculus Store). Check out the new trailer below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy