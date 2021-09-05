Steam Deck Will Not Run Your Entire Library, Announces President of Proton Development

One of the most intriguing new consoles releasing this generation, the Steam Deck is a powerful little handheld developed by Valve that’ll allow you to play all your favorite games in your Steam library on the go. Gabe Newell has described the game as, essentially, a mobile PC – it’s not only able to run Steam, but also other software like the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store. Now, as we get closer and closer to the shipping date, Steam Deck dev-kits are being made available to Steam developers, letting them get their hands on the console to see exactly how well their projects run on it.