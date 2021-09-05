Cowboys offensive line shuffle: La’el Collins expected to play, Zack Martin reported out with COVID
After seeing 2020 fall apart due to offensive line issues that started with the first game, the Dallas Cowboys will seemingly to have to start things this season without one of their starters, and a significant worry about another. Zack Martin, arguably the best player on the team at any position, has reportedly tested positive for COVID and is not expected to be ready to play on Thursday. La’el Collins, who has missed practice with a neck stinger, is back at practice and hoped to be ready to go.www.chatsports.com
