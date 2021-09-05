Cowboys roster moves: Another Cowboys player gets moved to COVID list, two players return to roster
There is normally some roster movement after the initial 53-man roster is set. The Dallas Cowboys have certainly done their fair share of moving players around, but they are now being hit with more COVID issues. It was already reported earlier today that starting guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID and has been ruled out of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday of this week. Martin was fully vaccinated but started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms on Saturday morning.www.chatsports.com
