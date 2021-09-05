BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys All-Pro RG Zack Martin OUT For Buccaneers Game Due To Positive COVID Test

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line will be without Zack Martin for NFL Week 1 Cowboys vs. Buccaneers, as the All-Pro guard tested positive for COVID and has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In additional Cowboys news, Brandon Knight was also placed on the list as a close contact. The countdown to 100k is down to 1,700! Don’t miss out on the #1 Cowboys channel here on YouTube. Hit that SUBSCRIBE button, or click here: https://www.youtube.com/cowboystv?sub... The Cowboys offensive line was a mess last year due to injuries of Martin, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Now, Dak Prescott will miss arguably the best guard in the business, as well as may be missing Collins again due to a neck injury.