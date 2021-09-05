5 Bucs to Watch Against Dallas

"I like that sooner game because it means we did something good." That's what quarterback Tom Brady said following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. He's of course referring to the fact that because Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV that they earned the right to kick off the entire NFL season this Thursday, September 9, at home. All eyes are on you. It's the only NFL game on television and it comes with a spectacle, especially as the NFL welcomes fans back in a full capacity for 2021.