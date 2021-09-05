CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euribiel Angeles, Tirso Ornelas excel in road loss against Loons

By Fort Wayne TinCaps
wfft.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND, Mich. WFFT) — Despite No. 13 Padres prospect Euribiel Angeles notching his second straight three-hit night and right fielder Tirso Ornelas reaching base five times, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Saturday night at Dow Diamond, 8-6. The TinCaps (51-56) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a solo home run from Angeles. Fort Wayne's shortstop deposited his first High-A home run onto the berm in left-center field.

