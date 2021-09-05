Euribiel Angeles, Tirso Ornelas excel in road loss against Loons

The Atlanta Braves will head to the west coast for the first time this season when they begin a seven-game road trip with a three-game series against the reigning World Champion Dodgers. Atlanta took two of three against LA back in early June and will enter Monday’s series opener with a 4.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. The Braves have won seven of ten overall and are currently riding a franchise best 13-game winning streak.