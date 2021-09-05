CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize tosses 3 perfect innings, pulled by plan in 4-1 win vs. Reds

By Detroit Free Press
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Detroit Tigers rookie Casey Mize walked down the dugout steps and received a handshake from manager AJ Hinch. The 24-year-old had a perfect game through three innings, but his manager didn't let him return to the mound for the fourth. Just as he was in early July, Mize is back to a limited workload — no more than roughly three innings — for the remainder of the 2021 season. The Tigers want to protect the health of his prized right arm during his first full MLB season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Mize
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Perfect Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBMLB

Hinch anoints Torkelson as Tigers' future 1B

PITTSBURGH -- If there was any question about Spencer Torkelson’s future position in Detroit as he settles in at first base at Triple-A Toledo down the stretch this season, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch seemed to take care of it Tuesday. Asked on MLB Network Radio about the versatility of his...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cincinnati Reds get big swings vs. Matthew Boyd, Joe Jimenez to beat Detroit Tigers, 7-4

CINCINNATI — Reliever Joe Jimenez had a chance to keep Saturday's game close, entering in the seventh inning with the Detroit Tigers trailing by one run. Manager AJ Hinch needed Jimenez to face the heart of the Cincinnati Reds' order: Nick Castellanos, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez. After working a 2-0 count, Castellanos hacked at a slider and went back to the dugout after a flyout.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman team up for 5-1 win vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Miguel Cabrera is officially chasing 3,000 career hits in 2021. The Detroit Tigers' first baseman posted his second consecutive performance of three or more hits and chipped in three RBIs in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. After dropping the first two contests in the three-game series, the Tigers (66-75) avoided getting swept by the third-worst team in baseball.
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Tigers Beat Pirates 5-1

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Wednesday night. Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third, and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers crush five home runs, record 18 hits in 15-5 win over Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI — Jonathan Schoop put his hands in the air and bounced through the Detroit Tigers' dugout in the third inning. None of his teammates celebrated with him. The Tigers made Schoop wait for their smiles and cheers, giving him the silent treatment following his home run off Cincinnati Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez, because Schoop made them wait 112 plate appearances for a long ball. He hadn't cleared the outfield wall since Aug. 4 at Comerica Park.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release infielder Renato Núñez

The Detroit Tigers made the decision last week to DFA infielder Renato Núñez after the return to the lineup of Derek Hill. And now, they’re taking another step. According to multiple reports, the team has outright released him:. The Venezuelan native has also played in the majors with the Baltimore...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Tigers vs. Twins prediction: Casey Mize delivers

No Federer, no Nadal, no Serena and no nasty questions. The U.S. Open begins Monday. Note to media covering the tournament: Yes, you have permission to ask Naomi Osaka about her backhand. Note to Naomi Osaka: Sorry, the media could not care less about your backhand. The Twins visit the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Tigers Beat Blue Jays 4-1 In 10 Innings

TORONTO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled the lead in the 10th inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday. Also Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, stayed at 499 career homers after going 5-0 on the night for the Tigers, with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes hits pinch-hit inside-the-park HR for 2-1 win vs. Blue Jays

A pinch-hit inside-the-park home run. That's how the Detroit Tigers came away with a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Friday's series opener at Comerica Park. Desperate for a run, manager AJ Hinch called on Victor Reyes to hit for Zack Short — hitting .143 this season — to open the eighth inning against left-handed reliever Tim Mayza. Reyes worked a 1-1 count before drilling a slider into right-center field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy