Popular Bed-Stuy ice cream shop damaged by Ida gives donations to other businesses

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

After having experienced the generosity and kindness of his community, Lady Moo Moo ice cream shop owner Stephen Lipshutz is now paying forward the donations he has received.

The entire basement of Lady Moo Moo flooded with over 2 feet of water last week, which ruined their water heater, several freezers and causing immense damage downstairs.

The Ida floodwaters came and went, leaving behind thousands of dollars in devastation.

When the Bed-Stuy community heard what happened to their beloved ice cream shop, many donated to a GoFundMe page which has far surpassed the $10,000 goal.

With the excess money and donations still pouring in, they're now working to pay it forward and help others in the community damaged by the storm.

Lipschutz shared that they've already located several others that need help and will be getting part of their donations.

