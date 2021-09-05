CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Football OVERREACTION Sunday: Ronnie Bell Injury, Blake Corum Highlights, Jim Harbaugh News

By Michigan Football Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Harbaugh, Ronnie Bell, Michigan Wolverines football, Western Michigan Broncos football, Michigan Wolverines, Chat Sports, Magic Spoon, YouTube. Michigan Football Report host James Yoder overreacts to Wolverines news and rumors the day after a 47-14 dominating win over Western Michigan. Jim Harbaugh started year 7 with great win, and Ronnie Bell got an MRI last night to gauge the circumstances of his potentially season ending knee injury suffered in the 2nd Q on a punt return. We are presented by Magic Spoon - delicious cereal that is good for you, get $5 off when you use our link: https://magicspoon.thld.co/GoBlue Michigan Football highlights discussion, news, and rumors on YouTube: Subscribe to Michigan Football Report by Chat Sports: https://www.

