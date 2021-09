Joby Burns is entering his third season as head coach at Cleburne County, his first position as a head coach. His Tigers improved to 3-7 last year after finishing 2-8 in 2019. Cleburne County opened Class 4A, Region 4 with a 21-14 win over visiting White Plains. In their next six games, the Tigers were shut out five times and scored just one touchdown in the sixth game. The offense came to life in the final game of the season with four touchdowns in a 26-14 victory over Randolph County.