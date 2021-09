Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Romelu Lukaku is the missing piece to Chelsea’s jigsaw and is confident his former club can go from strength to strength with the Belgium international leading the line.Lukaku made his second debut for Chelsea after returning to England from Inter Milan for a reported £96million and made an impression straight away after he scored in a 2-0 win against Arsenal last month at the Emirates Stadium.Thomas Tuchel’s men, who saw off Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener, have made an unbeaten start to the season after drawing 1-1 against Liverpool with 10 men last weekend. Lukaku...