Education: Bachelor’s degree (1994) and master’s degree (1997) in history, The College of Charleston; doctorate in history (2003), The Ohio State University. What was your dream job as kid and why? At first I wanted to be a Soul Train dancer, but when I grew older I wanted to be a historian. I loved to dance, but I fell in love with books and encyclopedias. I also had a lot of questions about whose histories were being told and whose were excluded.