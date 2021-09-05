CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks: How they extended their championship window

Cover picture for the articleJul 17, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. One of the feelings Milwaukee Bucks fans have been going through since watching their team win the championship is something that’s not uncommon to any fanbase. How can we do this again? It’s a feeling that was shared almost immediately by Giannis Antetokounmpo in his post-championship interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews when he said he wanted to do it again.

