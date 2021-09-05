CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Young, Spencer Rattler and Updated Lines After Week 1

Cover picture for the articleCollege football is back in full swing, and the Heisman Trophy odds are already shifting. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's season got off to a strong start, and he saw his odds creep closer to favorite status in the Heisman watch, while Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler's odds took a slight dip and North Carolina's Sam Howell a major one after he threw for three interceptions in North Carolina's 17-10 loss versus Virginia Tech.

Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Bryce Young launching NFT project, set to go on sale next week

Alabama’s projected starting quarterback Bryce Young has been taking full advantage of student athletes now being able to profit off their name, image and likeness. Last month, coach Nick Saban revealed that Young was on track to reach seven figures off the new laws. On Friday, we learned at least...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Heisman Trophy Odds: Matt Corral makes his case Monday night

If a casual glance at the list of winners wasn’t enough to convince you, the latest Heisman Trophy odds are a stark reminder that college football‘s greatest individual prize is essentially a quarterback award. Which quarterback is set to follow in Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray’s footsteps? Was Matt Corral the biggest winner from college football Week 1?
Blacksburg, VAYardbarker

CFB Notebook: Desmond Ridder, Bryce Young shine in Week 1

After getting an appetizer of college football games last weekend, we kicked off Week 1 of the regular season Saturday. There were a lot of good games that featured exciting performances across the country. The action started Friday night with the Virginia Tech Hokies upsetting the No. 10-ranked UNC Tar...
Oklahoma Stateraleighnews.net

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler unanimous favorite for Heisman

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the universal favorite to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy based on season-opening odds at regulated sportsbooks. Rattler is 650 at BetMGM, ahead of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels. North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are 1600 at BetMGM.
Norman, OKPosted by
On3.com

Lincoln Riley: Spencer Rattler 'needs to play better'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was careful with his words, but it was clear he wanted more out of Spencer Rattler in the season opener. The Sooners held off a second half comeback effort from Tulane to win 40-35 on Saturday in Norman. After the game, the Sooners coach offered his...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young receives yet another honor after impressive first Alabama start

The accolades keep rolling in for Bryce Young after his tremendous first start for Alabama. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide sophomore quarterback was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. He previously received SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors and had been named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” and the Manning Award’s “Stars of the Week” lists.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals why Spencer Rattler will win the Heisman

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler is widely regarded as the 2021 Heisman Trophy frontrunner. On FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Saturday’s slate of games, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops raved about Rattler’s potential of a big 2021 season. With an improved and experienced team around him, Rattler could...

