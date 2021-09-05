2021 Heisman Trophy Odds: Bryce Young, Spencer Rattler and Updated Lines After Week 1
College football is back in full swing, and the Heisman Trophy odds are already shifting. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's season got off to a strong start, and he saw his odds creep closer to favorite status in the Heisman watch, while Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler's odds took a slight dip and North Carolina's Sam Howell a major one after he threw for three interceptions in North Carolina's 17-10 loss versus Virginia Tech.www.chatsports.com
