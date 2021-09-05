Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gila Hot Springs. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.