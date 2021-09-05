CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento and Weed. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

