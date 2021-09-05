Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Sierra County Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.