CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/5

By Dave Swan
pitcherlist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for an excellent tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!

www.pitcherlist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Dietrich Enns
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Kyle Finnegan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeff Hoffman#Braves#Bullpen Depth Charts#Oak#Mia#Atl#Arz#Sdp#Nym#Laa Sps#Phi#Syracuse#Seattle Mariners#Kansas City Royals#The San Francisco Giants#Il#Diamondbacks#White Sox#Reds#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBwsau.com

Brewers Injury Update

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed shortstop Willy Adames on the 10 day IL on Sunday after he aggravated his left quadriceps strain on Saturday. The injury has been nagging Adames since mid-August and the thinking is to get him healthy by the end of the season for the playoff run.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.
MLBJacksonville Journal Courier

PRICE: Chicago White Sox continuing to win despite Tony La Russa

The Chicago White Sox are 74-55 so far this season, first in the American League's Central division by nine games over the soon-to-be Cleveland Guardians and behind just the Tampa Bay Rays (79-48), New York Yankees (75-52) and Houston Astros (75-52) in the American League. More than that, the White Sox are actually fun this season, perhaps offering a contrast to the St. Louis Cardinals, experiencing a rare bad season.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 6 Best MLB Moments from Tuesday

Another terrific Tuesday in the books. Another wonderful, brilliant Tuesday has once again passed us by. Another fabulous, unique, and magnificent Tuesday. Can you believe we get these every week?. This particular Tuesday was chock-full of all the things we know and love about Tuesdays, namely that it came after...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Who Are the Best Relievers Available in the LA Bullpen?

After a full weekend of bullpen games, the top of the Dodgers bullpen chart is quickly coming into focus. The group, which now includes Justin Turner, has carried a heavy workload in the second half. However, through Saturday, Dodgers relievers still ranked third in bullpen ERA (2.87) post All-Star Break.
MLBSports Illustrated

How Aaron Loup Became 'The Most Valuable Reliever' In The Mets' Bullpen

NEW YORK -- When the Mets signed Aaron Loup to a one-year, $3 million deal in the offseason, they knew they were getting a solid veteran reliever, who was coming off an impressive bounce-back year with the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays in a shortened 2020 campaign. Little did...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Mets add bullpen depth, sign Brad Hand

Mets make a big addition to the bullpen by signing a formerly elite reliever. Don’t count the New York Mets out just yet. On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that they had signed relief pitcher Brad Hand just two days after the Toronto Blue Jays designated him for assignment. The...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 8 Nastiest Pitches from Thursday

Callen Elslager breaks down the nastiest pitches from Thursday 9/2. Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets sign recently released reliever Brad Hand in attempt to bolster bullpen

The Mets have signed reliever Brad Hand, the team announced Thursday. Hand was acquired by the Blue Jays via trade just ahead of the trade deadline in late July, but pitched to a 7.27 ERA in 11 outings and was designated for assignment earlier this week. Since he's been acquired after Aug. 31, Hand would be ineligible for the playoffs with the Mets, should they make a late surge.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Does Messing With Timing Actually Work?

Never at any point over the first four months of this season did I think I’d be writing about Néstor Cortes Jr. for the second consecutive week, but here I am!. Now, there is a good reason to write about him. He’s having a great season, after being entirely mediocre (at best) throughout his career. He’s also one of the most unorthodox, fun-to-watch pitchers in the game, as I discussed last week when I explored what’s driving his newfound success thus far. I came to the conclusion that while the sustainability of his performance is questionable (as these types of breakouts often are), he was finding legitimate success through a combination of great command and a supreme penchant for unpredictability, mixing his pitches well and breaking up the rhythm of his standard windup with a whole toolbox full of timing and release point tricks. Like so:
MLBpitcherlist.com

Top 100 Relievers for Save+Hold Leagues: 9/3

Nick Anderson‘s return to the Rays bullpen looks to be imminent, as he has received glowing reports from AAA lately and appears to have his velocity appears to be getting better by the day. While there are no reports of when he’ll officially be activated, it feels likely that it happens in the next week. There’s obviously a ton of risk when it comes to rostering Anderson, but at his best, he can be a true league winner so the risk can certainly be worth it. That said, just make sure you can afford to take the risk without hurting yourself in other categories as there is probably a better than 50% chance Anderson provides little to no value the rest of the way. The Rays bullpen is absolutely loaded as is without Anderson, so we could be looking at a bunch of low leverage situations before October as the Rays ease him into the mix.
MLBpitcherlist.com

What We Didn’t Learn from Mike Trout

For the past decade now, the offseason baseball economy has largely been propped up by Mike Trout analysis and fun facts. (Note to self, business idea: Mike Trout stat NFTs.) The best player by WAR through age “X” season. Only 25 players have ever hit 300 homers and 200 steals; Trout did it before age 30. Passed Ken Griffey, Jr, Derek Jeter, and Johnny Bench in career WAR.

Comments / 0

Community Policy