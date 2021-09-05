Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/5

Nick Anderson‘s return to the Rays bullpen looks to be imminent, as he has received glowing reports from AAA lately and appears to have his velocity appears to be getting better by the day. While there are no reports of when he’ll officially be activated, it feels likely that it happens in the next week. There’s obviously a ton of risk when it comes to rostering Anderson, but at his best, he can be a true league winner so the risk can certainly be worth it. That said, just make sure you can afford to take the risk without hurting yourself in other categories as there is probably a better than 50% chance Anderson provides little to no value the rest of the way. The Rays bullpen is absolutely loaded as is without Anderson, so we could be looking at a bunch of low leverage situations before October as the Rays ease him into the mix.