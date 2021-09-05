Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream – 9/5

Never at any point over the first four months of this season did I think I’d be writing about Néstor Cortes Jr. for the second consecutive week, but here I am!. Now, there is a good reason to write about him. He’s having a great season, after being entirely mediocre (at best) throughout his career. He’s also one of the most unorthodox, fun-to-watch pitchers in the game, as I discussed last week when I explored what’s driving his newfound success thus far. I came to the conclusion that while the sustainability of his performance is questionable (as these types of breakouts often are), he was finding legitimate success through a combination of great command and a supreme penchant for unpredictability, mixing his pitches well and breaking up the rhythm of his standard windup with a whole toolbox full of timing and release point tricks. Like so:
