New Music: SlyStaySpittin – “Family”

Raleigh-born rapper Cordae has been quite busy lately. He recently announced his up-and-coming-label Hi Level by debuting a trailer that speaks to the label's mission. In the caption for the new trailer, Cordae indicated that "Applications are open," and invited users to tag a creative they know in the comments. It is clear he is also gearing up for the release of a new project. As we recently reported, Cordae has wiped his Instagram, prompting fans to theorize that his upcoming album, From a Birds Eye View, is releasing soon.