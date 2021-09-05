CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Music: SlyStaySpittin – “Family”

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the hottest new up and coming North Carolina bred rapper, SlyStaySpittin as he uses his lyrical skills to give us a new spin on “Family” in his newly released Goodfellas inspired project! The music video creatively shot & directed by Syndicate Cinema gives us mafia film vibes from an era where family ties, power and respect run the streets. Bringing a new wave to the industry, Sly breaks down in his highly anticipated track why “nothing is more important than family” with his Padyna Records fam.

