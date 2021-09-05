Meal Plan -- Week 36

Non-dairy milks are pretty mainstream; you can find them in coffee shops, some boba tea places, and many places offer their typical options made with non-dairy milk. When you’re just starting out with trying out non-dairy milks, or you’re used to just getting in your regular cup of coffee, you might be wondering how to expand into using non-dairy milks in your meals or throughout the day. It can be a bit overwhelming trying to figure out which brand and blend you like (there’s so many out there!) and which non-dairy milk goes best with what dish. Usually, having soy, almond, cashew, or oat milk on hand is an excellent start. Also, having canned coconut milk on hand is a great way to add creaminess to dishes like curry and pasta, as well.