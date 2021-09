Patrick T. Conley is historian laureate of Rhode Island. The Rev. William Blackstone was an Anglican clergyman who became Boston’s first settler in 1625 on Beacon Hill. Then Puritans, led by John Winthrop, Sr., arrived in the so-called “Great Migration” of 1630. Because of territorial and theological disagreements with his new neighbors, who were determined to “purify” Anglicanism of its “Romish” residue, Blackstone moved west to the banks of a river (the Pawtucket) that now bears his name to live in relative peace and solitude.