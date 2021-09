Q. My husband and I are selling our home here in New Jersey. We purchased the property in 2013 and have lived in the home ever since. I will be staying in New Jersey with my daughter for the school year, with my parents, after the home sells, while my husband moves to Florida and stays with his parents. We bought the home for $209,000, have a mortgage of $185,000 and will list it for $500,000. When we do our 2021 taxes, I will still be residing in New Jersey. Will we have to pay the exit tax or are we exempt? We will eventually buy in Florida.