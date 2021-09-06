AEW All Out 2021 Results: Live Updates, Match Card, And Surprises

The following is from our play-by-play coverage of the AEW All Out PPV event:. AEW World Women’s Championship Match: Britt Baker (champion) vs. Kris Statlander. They traded some clotheslines. Baker with a neck breaker off the top rope. Statlander avoided a boot and hit a powerslam for a near fall. Baker with a roll up for 2 then a DDT. Baker avoided the big bang theory with a roll up then tossed her into the turnbuckle. They nearly botched a suplex off the top rope. Statlander missed a dive off the top rope and Baker went for the crossface. Statlander with a face plant then a scissors kick for 2. Baker with the Pittsburgh Sunrise for a near fall then the stomp for another near fall. Baker won with the locked jaw.