President Joe Biden has ordered a declassification review of documents in the FBI’s 9/11 investigation, something 9/11 families have been calling on him to do for weeks. These families said the president would not be welcome at memorial events on the 20th anniversary of September 11th unless he took action to declassify those documents and “finally plac[e] the values of truth, justice, and accountability before the interests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”