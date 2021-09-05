Stafford teacher earns Master Teacher of Honor Award Educator Earns Master Teacher of Honor Award
Stafford teacher earns Master Teacher of Honor Award Educator Earns Master Teacher of Honor Award. T. Benton Gayle Middle School’s Jeremy Utt, an 8th grade mathematics and geometry teacher, is the 2021 recipient of the Master Teacher of Honor Award from Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education (KDP). Utt joins a select group of remarkable educators who have been recognized with this honor since 2011.fredericksburg.today
