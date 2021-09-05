CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

They Don't Remember Their Parents Dying On 9/11. But They'll Never Forget

NPR
 5 days ago

Twenty years ago this week, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists launched coordinated attacks on the U.S. using airplanes as their weapons. Nearly 3,000 people were killed. Many of those who died left behind children who were so young they never got to know their parents. A new generation has grown up over the past two decades with few if any memories of those they lost; perhaps just a hazy glimpse that continues to fade over the years, or a faint echo of a voice.

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#9 11 Memorial#Oceans#Vietnamese#Navy#American Airlines Flight#Pentagon#George Mason University#United Airlines#Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Vietnam
Related
PoliticsSlate

I was at the twin towers that day. It was obvious that the world would change—but I never imagined how.

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was in my seventh year as the Boston Globe’s New York bureau chief, spending much of my time writing fun features and profiles, a welcome respite after three years as the paper’s Moscow correspondent and, before that, a decade as its military affairs reporter. Those seven years were my own variation on the “holiday from history” that much of the nation was enjoying. At 8:50 a.m., my editor phoned, telling me that an airplane had crashed into one of the twin towers. I got dressed and turned on the TV in time to watch the second plane hit the other tower. This was no sightseeing pilot’s accident—my initial assumption—but a plot, an attack.
Visual Art963kklz.com

Gallery 9/11: Never Forget

“Never forget.” A phrase once muttered has given some feelings of terror and heartbreak. As the world watched hijacked planes crash in various locations around the U.S. most could do nothing more than watch. 20 years later, still unable to change the past, we can do nothing more than observe...
MilitaryFrederick News-Post

Tunnel to Towers 9/11 "Never Forget" Mobile Exhibit

FDNY firefighter veterans of 9/11 will provide free guided tours through the exhibit, sharing their perspectives and experiences from September 11th and the days that followed. The 1,100 square foot exhibit features World Trade Center steel, aluminum façade from the buildings, radio transmissions from first responders, and items found in the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed. The exhibit also showcases photos of the 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial.
Palm Coast, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

9/11 memories: "We must never forget." Ophelia Beier

Ophelia Beier of Palm Coast is a survivor of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. She recounts her experience that morning.This is one of the emails submitted to The News-Journal by Volusia-Flagler residents who offered memories of the 9/11 attacks. Tuesday morning started off to be...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in New Jersey

There are more than 150 memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues. The “Empty Sky” memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City is the state’s official memorial, honoring...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Memories of 9/11: Readers share their own stories of a day that America won’t forget

Several readers with Western Pennsylvania connections shared their stories of that fateful day that America won't forget — Sept. 11, 2001:. The morning of Sept. 11, I woke to an answering machine message from my friend Bryan who was supposed to take me to the airport. His message said something like, “I can’t believe what’s happening in New York. This is horrible. I guess I won’t be taking you to the airport.”
Geneva, NYhws.edu

Never Forget, HWS Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Hobart and William Smith look back at how Sept. 11, 2001 was experienced and felt on campus and the members of the HWS community who lost their lives that day. Three remembrance events are planned. In the 2001 fall issue of the Pulteney Street Survey, former editor of The Herald...
Law EnforcementBakersfield Californian

COP TALES: I'll never forget that sound

Cop Tales are true stories as told by law enforcement officers from all over the country. The stories are told in the first person. The actual officer’s initials follow each story. I’ll never forget that sound. A Personal Alert Safety System (P.A.S.S.) is an automatic distress signal that is used...
Sarasota, FLFlorida Weekly

REMEMBERING 9-11

SEPT. 11, 2001 — A DATE I PREFER NOT TO remember, even after 20 years. But I am a journalist. It is my job to record and remember. At the time, I was education editor for a publication in Venice. I was excited to cover President George W. Bush’s visit to Sarasota’s Emma E. Booker Elementary School. He was there with Florida Lt. Gov. Frank Brogan and Secretary of Education Rod Paige to promote a new reading program.
Militarybeaconjournal.com

'Don't forget why': Cadets born before and after 9/11 share why they serve

When the planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, he was in kindergarten at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fairview Park. After his mother picked up him and his brother, the day’s events went like this: Their father, a pilot for Continental Airlines at the time, frantically called his co-workers. Their mom cried in their parents’ bedroom. The rest of the family watched history unfold on the TV in their basement.
Public Safetycapecoralbreeze.com

Memories of 9/11: First responders remember

As the floor shook beneath his feet while guiding civilians out of the lobby of One World Trade Center, New York City paramedic Ken Davis looked to a nearby NYFD Battalion Chief and said, “Did you feel that?”. After a sinking feeling in his gut and a few moments to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy