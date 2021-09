Audi has unveiled the second in a trio of concept cars that showcase the marque’s future design language and preview the shift to electrification. The Grandsphere, a muscular GT with slick coach doors and four seats, turns the paradigm of the luxury executive sedan on its head by putting the best seats in the front. Designers were given the task to create a luxe cruiser modeled after the first-class cabins on long-haul international flights. But Audi interior designer Maksymilian Nawka and his team took the idea further. “We found these pictures from the cockpit with the pilots and the sunset, and...