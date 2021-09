Today we can barely imagine aviation without the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing. When compared to the American planemaker, its European counterpart is fairly new. The latter launched its second widebody aircraft, the A310, on July 7th, 1978. One week later, on July 14th, Boeing launched the 7X7, which was to become the 767. Let’s take a look a closer look at the two widebodies that were part of igniting one of the great commercial rivalries of our time.