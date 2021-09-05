Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic: Romelu Lukaku scores on his 100th cap to help Roberto Martinez' World No 1-ranked side ease past the visitors to stay top of Group E in World Cup qualifying
Romelu Lukaku's early goal on his 100th cap helped Belgium ease past the Czech Republic 3-0 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sunday evening. New Chelsea signing Lukaku gave Roberto Martinez' side the lead after just eight minutes, before Eden Hazard doubled the advantage four minutes before half-time, both goals set up by Hans Vanaken.www.chatsports.com
