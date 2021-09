Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic: Romelu Lukaku scores on his 100th cap to help Roberto Martinez' World No 1-ranked side ease past the visitors to stay top of Group E in World Cup qualifying

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium overcame an early scare to crush Estonia 5-2 away on Thursday and solidify their position at the top of World Cup qualifying Group E. Lukaku extended his scoring record to 66 goals in his 99th appearance for his country after Belgium were shocked when Estonia captain Matthias Kait stole away the ball in midfield and thundered home a powerful shot to put the home side ahead in the second minute.