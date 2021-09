The Boise State football team opens the season in less than a week in prime time at UCF in what may prove to be one of the biggest Group of Five games all year. Both teams have new coaching staffs. After two years as Oregon’s defensive coordinator, Avalos was hired as the head coach at his alma mater in January. Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn was hired at UCF in February. He was fired at Auburn last December and replaced by former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin.