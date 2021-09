Georgia “haters” exist. I know many of them, fans of less successful programs who are jealous of Georgia’s success and always find a way to criticize the Dawgs. “40 years,” they say, 40 years since Georgia has won a national championship, but I ask them, “Though we have not won a national championship, when was the last time your program was competitive?” I am 30 years old. I have been a Georgia fan my whole life, and Georgia has been a contender for most of those years.