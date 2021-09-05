Top 5 Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn Duets

When David Ferguson turned 21, he could finally start drinking with Don Everly. The year was 1983, and the aspiring Tennessee roadie had recently started working as an “errand boy” at the Cowboy Arms Hotel and Recording Spa, Cowboy Jack Clement’s magically chaotic and frequently dysfunctional recording studio that served as a musical refuge, clubhouse and playpen for Clement’s ragtag friends: Everly, John Prine, Charley Pride, Waylon Jennings, and Johnny Cash, among them.
Everly’s favorite drinking pals were Cowboy Jack’s publishing administrator Bob Webster and the producer Jim Rooney. Eventually they invited Ferg along. “We would all go to Brown’s Diner...
