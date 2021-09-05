CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Vigil Episode 3 Review: For Bros In Peril On the Sea!

By Louisa Mellor
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Vigil review contains spoilers. Well, that got complicated fast. After two action-heavy instalments bracketed by exhilarating ‘Brace! Brace! Brace!’ emergencies, episode three switched gears for some old-fashioned gumshoeing that left us with a truckload of information and new characters. If anyone felt like requesting a paracetamol from the medical officer after that one, you’re not alone. Best check it for tampering first though, eh? Wouldn’t want to end up like Burke – in a body bag, being slid in and out of a torpedo tube every two minutes like a human swanee whistle.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Evans
Person
Daniel Portman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Vigil#Coxswain#Cpo#British#The Us Navy#Russians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Related
Florida StateTelegraph

Vigil, episode 3, review: decent drama, but let's hope the Royal Navy isn't watching this

Three episodes in, and Vigil (BBC One) is picking up. Hurrah! If you’ve stuck with the drama this far, then you’ve decided to cast aside any worries about the implausibilities in the plot or the inauthentic portrayal of a submarine and its crew. The reward is a thriller that is finally coming together. Plus, the nights are drawing in - what else are you going to do at 9pm on a Sunday?
Spoilersdigitalspy.com

Vigil on BBC One – Questions and theories following episodes 1 and 2

Vigil spoilers follow – including episodes 1 and 2. A sailor has been found dead on the Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigil. From fairly early in episode one of the BBC's claustrophobic new drama Vigil, we know this to be Craig Burke (Line of Duty's Martin Compston) – but what we still don't know for sure is how and why he died (although it certainly wasn't a heroin overdose).
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Vigil recap, episode 2: Another major death rocks the boat as Amy and Prentice lock horns

What is a TV schedule without at least one good British detective drama? The homegrown police procedural is a staple of any well-structured, well-balanced small-screen timetable. A gritty bite of entertainment to be enjoyed sometime after Sunday dinner. Serving up the necessary drama and death for the next five weeks is Vigil, a Line of Duty-esque thriller with a maritime twist.Suranne Jones stars as DCI Amy Silva, a detective brought on board the Navy submarine HMS Vigil to investigate the death of sailor Craig Burke (familiar LoD face Martin Compston, sporting his Scottish accent for once) who appears to have...
TV & VideosBBC

Vigil: What the Must Watch reviewers think

Every week, the Must Watch podcasters review the biggest TV and streaming shows. This week Scott Bryan is joined by BBC Radio One’s Katie Thistleton to share their thoughts on Vigil. The latest BBC One drama from the makers of Line of Duty stars Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva as she investigates a suspicious death on board submarine HMS Vigil.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Vigil episode 2: Theories and questions about Jade, the USB and larger conspiracies

Vigil has aired its second episode – and viewers already have plenty of theories as to what is going on.The new BBC One detective drama stars Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Martin Compston and Paterson Joseph and is set on the Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigil. The six-part series is made by World Productions, the same company responsible for Line of Duty and Bodyguard and so far it has lived up to their reputation for giving viewers surprising twists and turns.***Spoilers for episodes one and two of Vigil below***After sailor Craig Burke (Compston) is found dead on board the submarine,...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dynasty Season 4 Episode 16 Review: The British Are Coming

Amanda Carrington's arrival was more low-key than anticipated. Dynasty Season 4 Episode 16 finally introduced the other secret child, and if you thought there would have been fireworks, well, we're sorry to tell you that it was a bit of a dud. Maybe we're supposed to believe Amanda is more...
TV & VideosTelegraph

Vigil, episode 1 recap: is Suranne Jones’s murder case already sunk?

A civilian woman cop on an active-service nuclear sub? Would the Navy allow that?. Frankly, who cares? Vigil has an absolute gem of a premise and a wholly unfamiliar, hugely claustrophobic, utterly thrilling setting for what turned out to be an ingenious new take on that old crime-drama chestnut, the locked-room murder mystery. Except, in this case, it’s the detective who was locked in, and being a woman in what’s still a mostly male environment made it a lot more interesting.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 Review: Acheron 2

This is not the Maggie we know. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 gave us a deep dive into her psyche as she made some tough decisions and recounted some of the most harrowing parts of her life since leaving the group. If you watch The Walking Dead online,...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Truth Be Told Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Ghosts Are the Feast

The theme of Truth Be Told (2019) Season 2 Episode 2 was about keeping your house in order and let's just say, most of these characters are not keeping their homes in order. Poppy's investigation, while simultaneously podcasting and being a best friend to the victim's wife, was always going to come with its fair share of caveats.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 Review: The Signal

Ted and Rebecca shippers, did Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 6 dash your hopes?. The shot of Ted on his phone after Rebecca messaged her mystery, Bantr man on Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 5 was a misdirect after all. The real mystery man is Sam. Were you surprised, or...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Vigil episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead for Rose Leslie, cast?

Following today’s big premiere on BBC One, it only makes sense to wonder what’s next on Vigil episode 2. This is a show that has a lot of promise from the get-go, and it of course starts with having Rose Leslie at the center of the action. You’ve known her from Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, and even The Good Fight, and this is once again a very-different role. This time around she’s investigating what happened aboard the Vigil, and she’s going to discover that there’s so much more going on here beyond just a murder. Are politics at play here? How much is she going to put herself in jeopardy in the process?
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Coroner Review: In Bloom (Season 3 Episode 2)

Many people are finding the light they need to grow on Coroner Season 3 Episode 2 “In Bloom.” It’s actually rather amazing that so much is packed into about 40 minutes of television. Not one, but two deaths force Jenny and Donovan to learn the lessons they need to from...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

What If…? Episode 4 Review: Doctor Strange Loses His Heart

This Marvel’s What If? review contains spoilers. What If…? episode four is here. While many fans were likely expecting to see Captain Carter show up as soon as they realized it was a Doctor Strange story, that is not the case. Instead, we get a romantic tragedy which pits two versions of Stephen against each other in order to save the woman that they love.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What If…? Episode 3 Review: RIP The Avengers, Long Live The Avengers

The third episode of What If…? isn't as good as the second or as mediocre as the first, but instead strikes a perfect balance about what would happen if someone didn't want the Avengers initiative to happen. The thing that made the first episode of What If…? not very good was the fact that it was largely a "find and replace" story with Peggy and Steve. The second really explored what would have happened if Yondu took T'Challa instead of Peter. It had long-lasting consequences that the show was able to explore, and it did an excellent job of doing that. This time, we explore a world of what if someone killed Tony Stark and the things that would spiral from there. It's largely an episode that follows Nick Fury and Natasha Romanoff as they try to make it to the other Avengers before time is up.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: FX’s Archer Season 12 Episode 1 “Identity Crisis”

TV’s favorite drunk spy is back. FX’s twelfth season of Archer (Adam Reed, Frisky Dingo) is out, which means that “phrasing”, “rampage” and dangerous inebriation are back into the lingo. “Identity Crisis” re-introduces the unintelligent spy agency along with the world’s ex-best spy: Sterling Mallory Archer (H. Jon Benjamin, Bob’s Burgers), who is still getting used to his new A.C (after coma) reality.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Vigil review: Line of Das Booty shows why everything should be set on a submarine

Why aren’t more things set on submarines? There’s The Hunt for Red October and U-571 and Crimson Tide, but they’re within quite a limited subject matter: goodies and baddies and chases and male intra-crew beefing. BBC One’s new six-part Sunday night blockbuster Vigil sails into new territory: an underwater detective conspiracy thriller, “Line of Das Booty”. It’s even made by the same production company, World Productions, responsible for Line of Duty and Bodyguard. It’s such a fertile setting, so claustrophobic and brooding, that you wonder what other franchises the Beeb could profitably move to a submarine. Doctor Who? Motherland?...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Vigil episode 4 spoilers: Is Kirsten facing more danger than ever?

Want to get some more news when it comes to Vigil episode 4? We’re now at the halfway point in the season; with that, things are going to intensify. This is a show that has a lot of ground to cover in a short period of time, and Kirsten also has to realize that she’s going to be facing opposition at every turn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy