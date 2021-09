What is it about small Colorado towns that suddenly makes them more desirable? Because immediately after taking a trip to Haven Springs in Life is Strange: True Colors, The Artful Escape now takes us to the town of Calypso. And it also happens to be a game with a major emphasis on music, suggesting that maybe we’re in for another one of those weird coincidental trends in games, like time loops, road trips or dodgeball. And upon entering this town crafted by developers Beethoven and Dinosaur for the first time, you’re again struck by a similar blast of color, with quaint shops and ivy-covered buildings everywhere, filled with life and making a good first impression…even if you won’t be around Calypso that long.