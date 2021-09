Many are traveling to state parks to enjoy the Labor Day weekend. And officials want to remind people to stay safe and remain updated on unsafe trails and activities. "We will be monitoring water levels at different parks that should generally be safe. There are some parks that had boat launches close this weekend because of the high water levels, so check the website and call the state park before you go over there to do that, just to make sure you're being safe," said Wesley Robinson, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. He also urges patrons to follow signs and stay out of areas that are closed off.