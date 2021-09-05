CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Springs tourism season 'historic' despite pandemic

By Wayne Heilman, Jessica Snouwaert, Dennis Huspeni
outtherecolorado.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pikes Peak region's tourism industry bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic in a big way this summer, posting numbers one tourism industry executive called "historic." Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said you can credit the March arrival of Southwest Airlines at the Colorado Springs Airport for boosting visitor numbers to historic levels. Air travelers tend to stay in the same city where they arrive, and many more have been arriving in Colorado Springs rather than through Denver International Airport since the low-fare giant began operating 13 daily flights to five of its major hubs.

www.outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Travel Tips#Southwest Airlines#Front Range#Str#The Broadmoor Manitou#Pikes Peak Cog Railway#Air Force Academy#Colorado Tourism Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Business groups don't oppose Biden vaccine requirement

Powerful business groups whose members are directly affected by President Biden ’s recently announced coronavirus vaccine requirement applauded Biden’s effort to boost vaccinations but said that the administration needs to provide more details about its plan. While business interests want to hear specifics about how businesses will enforce vaccination or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy