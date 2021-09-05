Guinea World Cup qualifier off after political crisis

Borussia Dortmund strikers Donyell Malen and Erling Haaland faced off in a World Cup qualifier as Norway and the Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw. The first international break of the new season is in full swing, and Borussia Dortmund stars were on duty with their respective countries national teams on Wednesday. Two of Dortmund’s main men up top faced off as Norway took on the Netherlands in a fast paced game that ended in a 1-1 draw. It was a chance for both strikers to show off their prowess in front of goal, and Haaland took the initiative early on.