Boilermakers Best Billikens

Last season: MICDS 7-1; SLUH 2-3. Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com. On MICDS: The Class 4 runner-up last season despite not starting the regular season until October. … Faces SLUH for the first time since 1929 and just the seventh time ever. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew returns for his fourth season as the starter. The Rams are 27-7 with two state title game appearances during his tenure. For his career, Andrew has passed for more than 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. ... Senior receiver PJ Behan and junior running backs Steven Hall and Winston Moore are capable of breaking away each time they touch the ball. Last season Hall rushed for a team-high 901 yards and 10 touchdowns. Behan caught 26 passes for 533 yards and scored seven touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch started last season and made 54 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. The defensive secondary will lean early on senior Bjorn Sjogren who had 48 tackles last season.