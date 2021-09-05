CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

Boilermakers Best Billikens

purduesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two second-half goals propelled the Purdue soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Saint Louis on Sunday afternoon at Folk Field. Senior forward Sydney Duarte scored in the 55th minute and senior forward Sarah Griffith netted the game-winning goal in the 82nd to help Purdue remain unbeaten at home. The Boilermakers (3-1-2) rebounded with Sunday's win over the Billikens (1-5-0) after suffering their first loss of the year on Thursday. Purdue has won three of its last four matches.

purduesports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Colorado State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Soccer#Purduesoccer#Purduesoccer#Slu#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsdailyegyptian.com

SIU loses game against Saint Louis at Home

The Saluki women’s volleyball team (3-4) took on the Saint Louis University Billikens (4-3) in Davies Gym where they lost in three sets. The Billikens dominated the first set 25-17. SIU had a strong start, only for Saint Louis to bounce back and score seven straight points. This gave the Billikens enough momentum to move on from their slow start.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College SportsDerrick

Brohm wants Boilermakers to take more aggressive approach

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm revised his philosophy during the offseason. He wanted the Boilermakers to play tougher, find more balance and become more aggressive on offense and defense. On Saturday night against Oregon State, starting quarterback Jack Plummer will help the Boilermakers unveil their new look in the season opener for both teams.
Columbia, MOchatsports.com

Volleyball Handles Billikens, Improves To 2-0

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Creighton Volleyball closed out the opening day of the regular-season with a 2-0 record after sweeping Saint Louis on Friday evening at the Mizzou Invitational in Columbia, Mo. Scores of the match in CU's favor were 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. Earlier in the day Creighton swept Kansas City by a 25-23, 25-13,2 25-12 count.
High SchoolSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

MICDS Rams at SLUH Jr. Billikens

Last season: MICDS 7-1; SLUH 2-3. Rankings: MICDS, No. 2 small school STLhighschoolsports.com. On MICDS: The Class 4 runner-up last season despite not starting the regular season until October. … Faces SLUH for the first time since 1929 and just the seventh time ever. … Senior quarterback Reagan Andrew returns for his fourth season as the starter. The Rams are 27-7 with two state title game appearances during his tenure. For his career, Andrew has passed for more than 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 24 touchdowns. ... Senior receiver PJ Behan and junior running backs Steven Hall and Winston Moore are capable of breaking away each time they touch the ball. Last season Hall rushed for a team-high 901 yards and 10 touchdowns. Behan caught 26 passes for 533 yards and scored seven touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Gus Baisch started last season and made 54 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. The defensive secondary will lean early on senior Bjorn Sjogren who had 48 tackles last season.
Kent, OHslubillikens.com

FH Preview: Billikens Open Season with Michigan State, Kent State

WHEN Saturday, Aug. 28 • 11 a.m. (CT) WHEN Sunday, Aug. 29 • 11 a.m. (CT) • Saint Louis opens the regular season this weekend with games against Michigan State and Kent State at Murphy-Mellis Field in Kent, Ohio. • The Billikens begin the year with six road contests, before...
West Lafayette, INpurduesports.com

Boilermakers Primed for Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier

REAMER CLUB XTRA SPECIAL VOLLEYBALL PREMIER SCHEDULE. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – No. 8 Purdue is set to open the season with the Reamer Club Xtra Special Volleyball Premier on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers will host LMU and RV Kansas in a round-robin style tournament. No. 8 Purdue...
West Lafayette, INpurduesports.com

Boilermakers Shut Out Gonzaga

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue soccer team remained undefeated and picked up its first win of the young season with a 1-0 victory over Gonzaga on Thursday evening at Folk Field. As the Boilermakers (1-0-2) earned their first clean sheet of the year, sophomore defender Nicole Kevdzija scored her...
Michigan Stateslubillikens.com

Billikens Come Up Short Against Michigan State

Murphy-Mellis Field (Kent, Ohio) Saint Louis fired 10 shots, including three from freshman Lotte Teunissen, at Michigan State, but the Billikens couldn't find the back of the cage, falling 4-0 to the Spartans Saturday afternoon at Murphy-Mellis Field in Kent, Ohio. The Billikens dropped to 0-1 on the season, while...
Columbia, MOslubillikens.com

Kansas City Slips Past Billikens in Five Sets

Kansas City 3, Saint Louis 2 (25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-10) Saturday, August 28 | Columbia, Mo. (Hearnes Center) • Saint Louis took a 2-1 lead in the match after three sets, but Kansas City came back with wins in frames four and five to defeat the Billikens 3-2 Saturday afternoon in the Mizzou Invitational at Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo.
Columbia, MOslubillikens.com

Billikens Fall to Creighton in Straight Sets

Creighton 3, Saint Louis 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-16) Friday, August 27 | Columbia, Mo. (Hearnes Center) • Maya Taylor posted a match-best 12 kills, but Creighton defeated Saint Louis 3-0 Friday evening in the Mizzou Invitational at Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo. • The Billikens moved to 1-1 on the...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

A look back at the birth of Billikens hockey

For the decade of the 1970s, the St. Louis University hockey team played at The Arena before some of the biggest and most passionate crowds in the NCAA. Bill Selman coached all nine seasons, beginning in 1970. His three top players were all drafted by NHL teams: Defenseman Mario Faubert, goalie Lindsay Middlebrook and center Mike Krushelnyski. By the end of the decade, budget challenges forced the school to choose between hockey and basketball. The era of Billikens hockey was over.
Saint Louis, MOslubillikens.com

Becher Tallies Twice as Billikens Win Opener

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis' Simon Becher scored twice, including the golden goal in the 108th minute, to lift the Billikens to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Louisville Thursday in the season opener at Robert R. Hermann Stadium. Becher's overtime game-winner came after back-and-forth action throughout the game. It was...
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

2021 Big Ten Opponent Preview: Purdue Boilermakers

Up in today’s preview is the Purdue Boilermakers, who Michigan State will visit on Nov. 6 for the first time in West Lafayette since 2014. The two programs last met in East Lansing in 2018. Michigan State has had plenty of success against Purdue as of late, winning each of...
West Lafayette, INpurduesports.com

No. 8 Boilermakers Send Jayhawks Packing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – An efficient Boilermaker offense coupled with 12 total blocks led No. 8 Purdue (2-0) to a sweep over RV Kansas (0-2), 25-20, 25-21, 25-15). Powered by seven Boilermakers with at least one kill, No. 8 Purdue led the attack with a .303 hitting %, the second consecutive match the team has hit above .300,

Comments / 0

Community Policy