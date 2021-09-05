Boilermakers Best Billikens
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Two second-half goals propelled the Purdue soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Saint Louis on Sunday afternoon at Folk Field. Senior forward Sydney Duarte scored in the 55th minute and senior forward Sarah Griffith netted the game-winning goal in the 82nd to help Purdue remain unbeaten at home. The Boilermakers (3-1-2) rebounded with Sunday's win over the Billikens (1-5-0) after suffering their first loss of the year on Thursday. Purdue has won three of its last four matches.purduesports.com
