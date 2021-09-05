CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk, TX

Rex, Birds and Viola: Special exhibit scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2

Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost associate the name Audubon with bird artwork. Did you know Rex Brasher was a rival to John James Audubon and more productive? While both Audubon and Brasher used the medium of watercolor, some critics make the point that Brasher’s work was better from using live models as Audubon used stuffed dead models. Both painters placed their subjects in natural habitats. Audubon created paintings of 489 species of birds. Rex Brasher reached his goal of painting every bird in North America – 875 watercolor paintings of 1200 species and subspecies. For his book, Birds and Trees of North America, and to save money, Brasher printed black and white lithographs and repainted them in color. Using this technique he produced 75 twelve-volume sets of his book. There is no other American bird illustrator who has come close to Brasher’s monumental achievement and he ranks as not only one of the most gifted, but also one of the most underappreciated of all the great bird artists.

