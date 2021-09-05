CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

Troup's bevy of offensive weapons sink Carlisle, 41-26

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
Troup's Bracey Cover scored a touchdown in the Tiger's 41-26 victory over Price Carlisle on Friday night. Cover now has a total of four touchdowns for the season. Cover hauled in five passes for 177 yards in the win. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

PRICE — When a team runs, passes and catches the football well, good things usually happen.

That was the case for Troup on Friday night when the Tigers crushed Carlisle, 41-26, at Arrowhead Stadium in Price.

Troup improved to 2-0 with the victory. The Tigers will be at home on Friday to take on the Bullard Panthers (0-2).

Trae Davis and Kevin Pierce both rushed for more than 100 yards and each scored two touchdowns to provide much of the firepower on offense.

Davis carried 12 times for 132 yards and Pierce had 20 runs for 127 yards.

Quarterback Grayson Hearon went 10-19-2 for 258 yards through the air. He also threw one touchdown pass.

The Tigers' leading receiver was Bracey Cover. Cover, who scored three touchdowns in his club's win over Alto in the season opener, had five catches for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Troup shredded the Indian defense for 522 total yards in a balanced — the Maroon and White gained 258 yards on the turf and 264 through the air — attack.

Carlisle dropped to 0-2 with the loss.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
