Federal pandemic unemployment assistance comes to end

The financial aid from the U.S. government that aided millions of households across the country affected by the pandemic is coming to an end.

Federal unemployment benefits offered by the CARES Act since March of last year are coming to an end after 18 months. This change will affect millions of people across the country, at a time where the COVID-19 delta variant infections rates have started to surge.

The benefits expiring include pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, extended benefits, the $300 pandemic unemployment compensation, and the $100 mixed earner unemployment compensation.

Unemployment insurance is still available for those who are eligible. To qualify after Sunday, residents must be unemployed and within the first 26 weeks of benefits.

Pandemic unemployment assistance claims can be filed within the next 36 days. Those claims will be reviewed by the New York State Department of Labor, and those who are eligible can receive backdated benefits.

According to an estimate from the Century Foundation, about 9 million people throughout the country will lose their benefits, and another 3 million people will see a reduction in their weekly benefits.