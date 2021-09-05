How to measure Reaction Time in Windows 11/10

If you need to find apps or files quickly on Windows 11, there are several ways to do it. We’ll show you four different ways ranked roughly from quickest to slowest. If you’d like to quickly search for apps, documents, or even on the web in Windows 11, just press Windows+s on your keyboard at any time. When the search window pops up, start typing, and you’ll see results listed below. If you want to narrow down the results by category, click one of the headings just below the search bar, such as “Apps” (for apps), “Documents” (for files), or “More” (which lets you search photos, music, and more).