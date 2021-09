Darlington Raceway, South Carolina’s “Track Too Tough to Tame”, was the venue for all three NASCAR top series this past weekend. Heading into the first race of the 2020 Cup Series Playoffs, Denny Hamlin had six series wins. Although he had enough points to make the top 16 cut for the 2021 Playoffs, he had zero victories this season. Sunday night, Hamlin broke his winless streak and clinched a spot in the Round of 12 at Las Vegas later this month. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.