CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Guillermo del Toro Is Making a Netflix Horror Anthology

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guillermo del Toro already has his Pinocchio film coming to Netflix, supposedly later this year or in 2022 (an official release date has not been announced). Now his footprint on the service is expanding further with an anthology horror series dubbed Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix’s official announcement...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Essie Davis
Person
Ana Lily Amirpour
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
David S. Goyer
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Crispin Glover
Person
Peter Weller
Person
Catherine Hardwicke
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Rooney Mara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightmare Alley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
TV & VideosPosted by
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
MoviesCollider

Jake Gyllenhaal Is a 911 Operator in First Trailer for Netflix Thriller 'The Guilty'

In the beginning of 2018, a Danish crime thriller drew attention from critics at Sundance Film Festival. The Guilty (or Den Skyldige in the original) was highly praised by its approach to the genre. Instead of having car chases, shootings and all other elements of action-thrillers, this movie happened entirely in one room, through the course of a phone call and with zero visual depictions of its action sequences.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Liam Neeson Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The Liam Neeson action thriller has become a subgenre unto itself ever since the veteran character actor reinvented himself as the industry’s premiere grizzled badass in Taken thirteen years ago, and he still shows no signs of slowing down, even though he turns 70 next year. In fact, despite claiming...
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Netflix Original film The Guilty with Jake Gyllenhaal Release Date, What We Know

So far, 2021 is turning out to be a great year for Netflix Original films, but The Guilty, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is likely to be among the best. Meanwhile, the remake of the Danish crime-thriller is the Donnie Darko actor’s third Netflix Original film. To be honest, we can’t think of a bad movie starring this talented actor. Readers can find out more about this exciting film, including the cast, the plot and the release date below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Benicio Del Toro And Justin Timberlake Starring In New Netflix Thriller

If you’re looking for a seasoned, grizzled and consistently acclaimed talent to headline a hard-boiled crime thriller, then you can’t do much better than Benicio del Toro. For over a quarter of a century, the Academy Award winner has gained a reputation for showing up in the sandbox of cops and robbers to deliver some of the best work of an illustrious career.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cabinet of Curiosities Shares Netflix/Del Toro Horror Series Details

With production now underway on creator, EP & co-showrunner Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (originally "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight"), Netflix has announced some of the cast that has come aboard the horror anthology as well as the writers and directors. With Del Toro and Miles Dale serving as co-showrunners, the series sees Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali writing and directing single episodes. Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, and Keith Thomas have also been tapped to direct. Additional writers include Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Mika Watkins. The cast line-up for Cabinet of Curiosities includes Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Reptile’: Justin Timberlake Joins Benicio Del Toro In Film From Black Label Media As It Heads To Netflix

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Black Label Media’s Reptile, setting Oscar nominee Justin Timberlake (Palmer, The Social Network) to star opposite Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro (Sicario, Traffic), whose casting had already been announced. The film picks up following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, following a hardened detective (Del Toro) as he attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems. In doing so, he finds himself dismantling the illusions in his own life. Prolific music video director Grant Singer is helming the pic in his feature directorial debut. He wrote the script...
MoviesVulture

Guillermo del Toro Assembling a Monstrous Team for Cabinet of Curiosities

Well, it’s not called Cabinet of Curiosities for nothing. Aren’t you curious who else is involved in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix horror anthology series? Per The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the Oscar-winning director has assembled a cast that includes The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln, Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, The Babadook star Essie Davis, The Wire’s Glynn Turman, Westworld’s Ben Barnes, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?’s Tim Blake Nelson among many, many others. The eight-episode series — originally titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight — has also built a team of writers and directors including Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer, Deadwood writer Regina Corrado, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, Hannibal director Vincenzo Natali, and Babadook writer-director Jennifer Kent, who reunites with Davis for her episode. Two of the episodes are based on original stories by del Toro, who serves as co-showrunner alongside his Shape of Water executive producer J. Miles Dale. (Disappointed that HBO didn’t renew Lovecraft Country? Two episodes will be based on H.P. Lovecraft stories.) The series has gone into production in Toronto and is set to hit Netflix in 2022. Find more details on each episode below.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, F. Murray Abraham, Essie Davis and Others Join ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’

Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities” (originally titled “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight”) has added F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman and Peter Weller to its cast. The prolific Academy-Award-winning Mexican filmmaker behind “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Hellboy,” “The Shape of Water” and “Pacific Rim” will executive produce, co-showrun and direct the series — described as a curation of eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, ranging from...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Announces Monster List of Cast, Writers and Directors

While it could be set aside as nothing more than your usual announcement of cast, writers and directors this is the Guillermo Del Toro that we're talking about. Netflix has just announced a ginormous list of talent that the director has brought on board his anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. It is a much better title than the previously announced Guillermo del Toro Present 10 After Midnight. Seriously, this is going to raise the bar on horror anthology series across all streamers when it airs. Guaranteed.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

First ‘Dune’ Reviews Call the Film a Sci-Fi Masterpiece

The first audiences in the world have seen Dune. The long-awaited film, adapted from Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel, just had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its debut in theaters and on streaming later this fall. The latest version of Dune (David Lynch had an...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Returning To Horror TV For Guillermo Del Toro Series

As strange as it is to say, it's been years now since Andrew Lincoln temporarily hung up his hat as Rick Grimes within AMC's Walking Dead universe, with a series of feature films set to come at some point in the future. Fans are waiting with baited breath for those movies, but we probably won't have to wait quite that long to see Lincoln's return to the horror genre, as he's been announced as part of the stellar cast for Guillermo del Toro's upcoming anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities, one of many exciting horror shows coming to Netflix.
TV Seriesthestreamable.com

Coming to Streaming: ‘The Croods: Family Tree,’ ‘Red Notice,’ Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix project and More

“The Croods: Family Tree” will stream on Hulu and Peacock, a spinoff of the movie and last-year’s sequel. The six-episode series centers on the character voiced by “Star Wars” star Kelly Marie Tran. It’s the ongoing story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they live together on an idyllic farm, going from rivals to friends, with various misadventures en route. The series premieres on Sept. 23.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Anthology Series Sets Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman & Others To Star, Gets New Title

Netflix has announced cast members — along with the writers and directors — for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, its anthology series from the Oscar winner that’s set for next year. Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller have joined the cast. Other cast members are TBA. Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali will write and direct single episodes of the series, which has been retitled from Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. See the list...

Comments / 0

Community Policy