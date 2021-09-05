Guillermo del Toro Is Making a Netflix Horror Anthology

With production now underway on creator, EP & co-showrunner Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (originally "Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight"), Netflix has announced some of the cast that has come aboard the horror anthology as well as the writers and directors. With Del Toro and Miles Dale serving as co-showrunners, the series sees Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali writing and directing single episodes. Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, and Keith Thomas have also been tapped to direct. Additional writers include Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Mika Watkins. The cast line-up for Cabinet of Curiosities includes Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller.
